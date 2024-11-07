 />
Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in Dharma Productions’ next film ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Directed by Vivek Soni and starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ will hit the screens in 2025

Published - November 07, 2024 03:37 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘Chand Mera Dil’.

A poster of ‘Chand Mera Dil’. | Photo Credit: @DharmaMovies/X

Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to star in the upcoming feature film Chand Mera Dil, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie will release in 2025.

‘CTRL’ movie review: Ananya Panday is in control in this timely lesson on the dangers of AI

The production banner shared the film announcement on its official X page. This film marks a homecoming for Ananya, Lakshya, and Vivek.

Ananya made her feature film with Dharma Productions in 2019's Student of the Year 2 and recently, her web series debut with Call Me Bae was backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of the banner.

ALSO READ:‘Call Me Bae’ series review: Ananya Panday carries a no-carbs comedy

Lakshya made his film debut with Kill, which released in theatres this July, Vivek directed his first film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar for the production banner which streamed on Netflix in 2021.

