Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Italy pre-wedding bash photos with attendees Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday out

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant happened aboard a luxury cruise in Italy’s Portofino recently. Photos from the event, featuring celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others, are now out.

Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta also performed during the four-day celebrations.

The bash was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The second round of pre-wedding festivities happened between May 28 and June 1 and according to sources, the guests went on a 4,380-kilometre trip on the luxury cruise liner from Italy to the south of France.

Before the cruise party, an elaborate pre-wedding gala happened in Jamnagar from February 28 to March 3. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.