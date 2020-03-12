Anandhi headlines her next film ‘Kamali from Nadukkaveri’

Anandhi from films like Kayal and Pariyerum Perumal is headlining an upcoming Tamil film, Kamali from Nadukkaveri, to be directed by debutant Rajasekar Duraisamy. The film revolves around what happens to the lead character, Kamali, who has to choose between dreams of studying and living with the guy she loved.

The first look of the film was launched by director Lingusamy today on Twitter.

Also part of the starcast are Rohit Seraph, Prathap Pothan, Azhagam Perumal and Imman Annachi, among others. While the cinematography is by Jagadeesan Logayan, music is by Dheena Dhayalan. The teaser of Kamali from Nadukkaveri will release on March 14 and the film is scheduled to release on April 17.