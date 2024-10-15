ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anand Sreebala’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan attempts to crack an unsolvable case in this mystery thriller

Published - October 15, 2024 06:08 pm IST

The investigative thriller is written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Ashokan in a still from ‘Anand Sreebala’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film, Anand Sreebala, starring Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, and Aparna Das, was released by the makers today. The investigative thriller is written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser begins with a radio dispatch about the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman named Merin Joy. As Arjun’s titular cop character attempts to crack the case, it seems like a bigger conspiracy is behind the disappearance, one that involves thousands of young women who have gone missing in Kerala.

‘Anpodu Kanmani’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan starrer hints at a humorous take on societal structures

Towards the end of the teaser, Anand Sreebala vows to rectify an error that the police have been making. The teaser also shows glimpses of the several A-list actors who are part of the cast, including Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, and Indrans.

Also featured in the cast are Sangeetha, Malavika Manoj, Manoj K U, Shivada, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Nandu, Muthumani, and Vineeth Thattil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music composed by Ranjin Raj, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Narayanan and editing by Kiran Das. Anand Sreebala is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media.

Mathew Thomas - Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Bromance’ goes on floors
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US