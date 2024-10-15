GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Anand Sreebala’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan attempts to crack an unsolvable case in this mystery thriller

The investigative thriller is written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan

Published - October 15, 2024 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Ashokan in a still from ‘Anand Sreebala’

Arjun Ashokan in a still from ‘Anand Sreebala’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film, Anand Sreebala, starring Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, and Aparna Das, was released by the makers today. The investigative thriller is written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan.

The teaser begins with a radio dispatch about the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman named Merin Joy. As Arjun’s titular cop character attempts to crack the case, it seems like a bigger conspiracy is behind the disappearance, one that involves thousands of young women who have gone missing in Kerala.

Towards the end of the teaser, Anand Sreebala vows to rectify an error that the police have been making. The teaser also shows glimpses of the several A-list actors who are part of the cast, including Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, and Indrans.

Also featured in the cast are Sangeetha, Malavika Manoj, Manoj K U, Shivada, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Nandu, Muthumani, and Vineeth Thattil.

With music composed by Ranjin Raj, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Narayanan and editing by Kiran Das. Anand Sreebala is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media.

