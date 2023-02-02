Anand Pandit announces sequel to 'The Big Bull' ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's birthday

February 02, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's 47th birthday on February 5, producer Anand Pandit announced the sequel to 'The Big Bull' on Wednesday.

Pandit said, “Yes, I am happy to share that an exciting sequel to ‘The Big Bull’ is in the works. I was being asked continuously whether I would make a sequel and this film certainly will offer a worthy progression to the premise of a financial genius who once again goes too far.”

Pandit added, “Yes, I want to create a film that does justice to the immensity of Abhishek Bachchan’s talent. He is a very gifted actor and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with him. The sequel hopefully will give us another opportunity to make magic together.”

The producer is in the process of buying the rights of a book and said, “ I can’t divulge much about what the sequel will be based on, but the premise is going to be very interesting.”

‘The Big Bull’ directed by Kookie Gulati was produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The movie also starred Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sumit Vats, among others.