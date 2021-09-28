‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Lakshya’ on November 12

The Telugu films starring Anand Deverakonda and Naga Shaurya will arrive in theatres in November

After the much appreciated Telugu comedy drama Middle Class Melodies (2020), actor Anand Deverakonda is looking forward to his next film titled Pushpaka Vimanam. Directed by debutant Damodara, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12. Saanve Megghana who was noticed for her work in the Netflix Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, and Geetha Saini are the female leads.

Produced by Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, Pradeep Errabilli and Vijay Dashi, the film is presented by Vijay Deverakonda.

Though the title might remind Telugu film viewers of director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s silent film Pushpaka Vimana (1987), a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan and Amala Akkineni, the new film bears no resemblances.

Director Damodara terms Pushpaka Vimanam as a concept-based film: “Anand plays a government school teacher and it is a family drama.”

Naga Shaurya in ‘Lakshya’

November 12 will also witness the theatrical release of the Telugu sports drama Lakshya directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi and starring Naga Shaurya and Ketika Sharma. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

Naga Shaurya who plays an archer, has gone through a physical transformation for the part. Lakshya also stars Jagapati Babu and Sachin Khedekar.