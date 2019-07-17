'Natpe Thunai' actor Anagha prepares for her Telugu debut

Anagha L K Maruthora, who’s made a name in Malayalam films like Rosapoo, Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu and Parava is making her debut in Telugu with Guna 369 starring Karthikeya that’s set to release on August 2.

Hailing from Calicut, Anagha now lives in Chennai to complete her films; her latest Tamil film Natpe Thunai starring Hip Hop Tamizha has done well. Her roles in Rakshadikari (where she plays a second lead) and Parava (where she has less footage) were well appreciated.

Anagha’s desire to act in films was not received well by her family of academicians. So she completed her M.Tech but made it clear that it was just her plan B. With only Bharatanatyam training as her experience in emoting, she shifted to Cochin, the hub of the Malayalam film industry. There, she started attending auditions and eventually got a break.

The much talked-about film Natpe Thunai was in the making for three years.

Talking about the delay, Anagha says it’s a sports film and the artistes had to train for seven months; she too went through rigorous training for two months. All these factors, she thinks, could have delayed the film.

In Guna 369, Anagha plays a simple girl who is opinionated and independent.

The love story revolves around her and she is more than eye candy, she insists. The film is apparently a tragic love story but has a thrilling climax. She is full of praise for her team mates and technicians, “The songs are very nice, one is emotional and one is colourful with bit of dance, one is shot in romantic mood in Mauritius. Telugu is alien to me, Tamil was comparatively easier as it sounds similar to Malayalam. Though I would memorise my Telugu dialogues, getting out the emotion to match the slang was difficult but I pulled it off. The people were patient. The directors, in most films, shout and, after a point, get angry but director Arjun Jandyala had been really patient. Karthikeya never showed any attitude and was very cooperative,” she gushes.

Anagha is well prepared for the uncertainties of the film industry. She says she had always enjoyed what she had done so far and has a piece of advice for newcomers, “Sometimes we may come under lot of pressure, might not have any films on hand and stay idle. This is when we should try and maintain balance and show patience. Sailing through situation becomes smooth thereafter.”