Ana Ofelia Murguia, voice of Disney’s ‘Coco’, passes away

January 02, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia, who voiced the role of Mama Coco in Disney's two-time Oscar-winning animated feature film Coco has died. She was 90. Murguia passed away on December 31, 2023.

The news of her demise was shared on Monday by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature. "With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and warm hugs to her family and friends," the institute wrote on X.

Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguia's career spanned over 40 years in movies and television during Mexican cinema's golden age. She received the Golden Ariel lifetime achievement award, the highest honour given by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Science, in 2011. She also won best supporting actress at the Ariel awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

Murguia's acting credits include The Queen of the Night (1994) and Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995). Coco followed the story of an aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who has to face his family's prejudices against music.

On the Day of the Dead, he ventures into the Land of the Dead and encounters his ancestor, a legendary singer. At the climax, Murguia's Coco sings the film's Oscar-winning song Remember Me with Miguel in the memory of her father. Coco also won an Academy Award for best animated film in 2018.

