An Instagram Live session with Vetri Maaran on Kurosawa movies

Vetri Maaran is no stranger to film aficionados. Known for hits like Aadukalam, Visaranai and Vada Chennai, the National Award-winning film director has been credited with introducing Tamil cinema to the festival market. His 2016 blockbuster Visaranai, not only premiered at the Venice Film Festival and represented India at the Academy Awards, it won three National Awards the same year.



A huge fan of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, Vetri Maaran has watched all his films, save one! In an Instagram Live session with The Hindu's Cinema Editor, Namrata Joshi, he will talk about how Kurosawa’s films – like Rashomon, Ran, To Live – have influenced him.



Catch the session live on Instagram on @the_hindu on May 1, 6 p.m. IST.