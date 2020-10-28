An app to celebrate the writings of P Lankesh launched

Bengaluru

28 October 2020 16:43 IST

Director Indrajit Lankesh is on a mission to convert the works of his father into audio podcasts

The late P Lankesh needs no introduction . In fact, he took the world of Kannada writing by storm in the ‘70s and ‘80s, not to forget the famed tabloid Lankesh Patrike, which was a household name. He has also left his mark in the Kannada film industry with the National Award-winning film, Pallavi.

Now, his son, Indrajit Lankesh has come up with an app to celebrate his father’s writings. Simply called Lankesh, the app will be officially launched on November 1. The app will feature all the works of Lankesh in an audio format.

Indrajit’s mission is to make his father’s literary works reach the present generation. “The digital format is to get the younger generation to know his works. I believe my father’s writings are contemporary. Till date, the sales show that his books are one of the highest selling books in Kannada literature. And, he wrote intensely for almost three decades!” says Indrajit.

Then he explains the reason for launching this app with, “Youngsters today are into the audio and visual medium. I also believe that the habit of reading books has almost disintegrated. The Lankesh App is aimed to make the works of my father known to those who want to know more about Kannada literature, but do not have the inclination to read books.”

Lankesh’s writings include novels, plays and poetry. Some of his popular works are Kallu Karaguva Samaya Mattu Ithara Kathegalu, Hulimavina Mara and Sankranti to name a few.

Till date around 10 books of his have been translated to audio books and has voice overs by actors like Suchendra Prasad. “I am a huge fan of his voice and Suchendra is not just a part of the audio pod cast, but I make it a point that he be a part of every film that I make,” shares Indrajit, who then adds that apart from the voices of celebrities, the podcasts also include voices of dubbing artistes.

Besides the works of Lankesh, Indrajit also reveals that the app will soon bring the works of other Kannada writers too. “The plan is to include biographies of Dr Vishnuvardhan, Ravichandran , Shankar Nag — some of which were published by Lankesh Patrike. Later works of writers like Siddalingaiah, Poornachandra Tejasvi also are in the pipeline,” adds Indrajit, who is a film director too. His Bollywood film, Shakeela, featuring Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi is almost set for a release. “The Hindi film is also dubbed in all the four south Indian languages and we plan to release it in theatres soon.”

Coming back to the Lankesh app, he states that the app is free and will be available on Google Play.