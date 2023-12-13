Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ gets US release date

December 13, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Back to Black, a biographical drama on the life of late British singer Amy Winehouse, will open in US theatres on May 10, 2024.

Named for a famous Winehouse song and album, the film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Marisa Abela in the leading role.

According to reports, Back to Black charts Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her landmark studio album Back to Black. “Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” read a synopsis posted by Variety.

Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville are also featured in the cast of Back to Black. Winehouse’s tumultuous life was previously the subject of the acclaimed Asif Kapadia documentary Amy. The film won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the year 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT