Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ gets US release date

December 13, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The film, charting the late British singer’s early rise to fame, is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Marisa Abela in the leading role

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Back to Black’

Back to Black, a biographical drama on the life of late British singer Amy Winehouse, will open in US theatres on May 10, 2024.

Named for a famous Winehouse song and album, the film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Marisa Abela in the leading role.

ALSO READ
'Girl from Ipanema' singer Astrud Gilberto dies at 83

According to reports, Back to Black charts Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her landmark studio album Back to Black. “Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” read a synopsis posted by Variety.

Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville are also featured in the cast of Back to Black. Winehouse’s tumultuous life was previously the subject of the acclaimed Asif Kapadia documentary Amy. The film won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the year 2015.

