Amy Schumer to star in and produce comedy 'Kinda Pregnant' for Netflix

December 01, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is set to produce and star in comedy film "Kinda Pregnant", with Tyler Spindel attached to direct for Netflix.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Schumer is attached to produce alongside Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady and Eli Thomas for Happy Madison. Molly Sims is producing for Something Happy Productions.

Julie Paiva has penned the movie. The story follows Lainy (Schumer), who is jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump, then accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Barry Bernardi, Michael D Robins and Kevin Kane are executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer was last seen in her comedy special "Emergency Contact".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.