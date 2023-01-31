Amy Jackson’s look from Arun Vijay’s ‘Achcham Enbadhu Illayae’ out

January 31, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Actor Amy Jackson is returning to cinema after a five-year gap with Achcham Enbadhu Illayae, her upcoming film headlined by Arun Vijay. The makers of the film have released the first look of Amy from the film on her birthday today.

Achcham Enbadhu Illayae is directed by Vijay, with whom Amy collaborated previously in Madrasapattinam, Thaandavam and Devi.

With music composed by GV Prakash, the film is bankrolled by Rajashekar and Swathi under the banner Shri Shiridi Sai Movies. The film has cinematography by Gavemic U Ary and Sandeep K Vijay.

Notably, the film also marks the Tamil debut of The Great Indian Kitchen actor Nimisha Vijayan.

Amy, who made her debut in Vijay’s 2010 period drama Madrasapattinam, was last seen opposite Rajinikanth in Shankar’s 2018 film 2.0. The upcoming film is also her first since she became a mother to a baby boy in 2019.