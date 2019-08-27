Amy Jackson holds ‘gender reveal’ party; to have baby son

British actor Amy Jackson, who is known for her roles in films like 2.0 and Theri, has shared that she is expecting a son at her gender reveal party.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a video from the gender reveal party. In the clip, an ecstatic Amy shouts: “It’s a boy.”

The 27-year-old had earlier shared on Instagram that she is in her 35th week of pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

The actor is expecting her baby around the first week of September, and hosted a lavish party to celebrate the gender reveal. Amy and George will also walk down the aisle in early 2020, and the couple are expected to have a Greek wedding in Italy.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.