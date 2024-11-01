Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick expecting first baby together

Actor Amy Jackson has announced that she is pregnant. Amy and husband Ed Westwick revealed the news with a picture on Instagram.

The couple has posted pictures from a pregnancy photoshoot. Amy is a mother to the five-year-old Andreas from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy and Westwick married recently in Italy. Amy had gotten engaged to the Gossip Girl actor in January, 2024. The couple even hosted an engagement dinner party in London.

ALSO READ:It’s action for Amy Jackson: The actor on her love affair with Indian films

On the work front, Amy was last seen in Crakk. Also starring Vidyut Jammwal, Norah Fatehi and Arjun Rampal, the sports action movie was directed by Aditya Datt. Amy was also part of the Tamil movie Mission: Chapter 1,starring Arun Vijay and Nimisha Sajayan and directed by AL Vijay.