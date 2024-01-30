GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actors Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce engagement; pictures go viral

Westwick proposed to Jackson on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland

January 30, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick | Photo Credit: @iamamyjackson/Instagram

Actor couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick on Monday announced their engagement after dating for almost two years.

According to the pictures posted by Jackson, 31, on social media, Westwick, 36 proposed to her on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple shared the news with fans and followers in a joint Instagram post. "Hell YES," Jackson captioned the photos.

"I hit a jackpot," Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story.

Jackson is best known for Indian films such as Ekk Deewana Tha and Theri, whereas Westwick is most popular for his work in the American teen drama series Gossip Girl.

Jackson was previously engaged to London-based entrepreneur George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a four-year-old son Andreas.

