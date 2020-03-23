Amy Jackson debuts ‘toilet paper’ workout with son Andreas

British actor Amy Jackson is giving out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with son Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown.

Amy didn’t let the coronavirus lockdown get in the way of her fitness routine as she engaged in a toilet paper-inspired workout with her six-month-old son Andreas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In an Instagram clip, the Theri star, 28, flaunted her slender frame in sportswear as she engaged in a series of jump squats, push ups and planks with the help of toilet paper rolls.

Holding her baby on her lap, the star said: “So for this workout you’re going to need some very special equipment. Get your loo role at the ready! He’s going to keep his eye on my form and we’re going to do some toilet roll circuits!“

Amy showed off her toned abs as she exercised in the comfort of her home while self-isolating.

The Supergirl actor captioned the short video: “If we don’t laugh we’ll cry! Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you’re feeling strong.”

“Make sure you’re wearing a cute gym outfit so you don’t look completely ridiculous — @aloyoga ALWAYS #THETOILETROLLCIRCUIT... 12 frog leap & squats 45 seconds loo roll drills 12 push ups 12 side planks (each side) 45 seconds plank X5 #selfisolation #toiletpaper #homeworkout,” she added.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her other notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing.