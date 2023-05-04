Amy Adams, Paul Rudd, and Tessa Thompson to star in ‘The Invite’

May 04, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Hollywood actors Amy Adams, Paul Rudd, and Tessa Thompson are all set to star in a new comedy titled The Invite. Set to be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the film is based on Cesc Gay’s Goya-winning 2020 Spanish film Sentimental.

Written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, the film tells the story of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams) who are falling out of love after 15 years of marriage. “Desperate to have a conversation that isn’t focused on their marital woes, Angela invites their boisterous neighbours, Kayla (Thompson) and Shane, over for cocktails. Joe, irritated at having to engage with this disruptive couple, plans to use the occasion to confront them; however, both he and Angela get far more than they bargained for as sparks fly and they discover Shane and Kayla are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite of their own to offer,” reads the plotline as reported by Deadline.

Notably, writers Jones and McCormack previously co-wrote the romantic dramedy Celeste & Jesse Forever (in which Jones also starred) and contributed to the story of Toy Story 4. Husband-wife director duo Dayton and Faris helmed the Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes, and Ruby Sparks. They recently directed Hulu’s mini-series Fleishman Is in Trouble and Netflix’s Living with Yourself

The Invite is produced by FilmNation Entertainment and Permut Presentations