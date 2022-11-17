Amy Adams 'excited' for Henry Cavill's Superman return, hasn't been approached to reprise Lois role

November 17, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Following his cameo in ‘Black Adam’ last month, Cavill confirmed his return as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie

PTI

Amy Adams as Lois Lane in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021) | Photo Credit: HBO Max

Actor Amy Adams says she is "thrilled" about her Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill donning the Superman cape once again but she doesn't know if she will be back as Lois Lane.

Following his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam last month, Cavill confirmed his return as the superhero in a new Warner Bros-DC movie on social media.

Asked about Cavill reprising his Superman role, Adams told Variety: "Isn't it exciting?" The actor, who played firebrand journalist and love interest Lois Lane to Cavill's protagonist in the 2013 movie Man of Steel, was speaking at the Wednesday premiere of her latest film Disenchanted.

"I'm thrilled for (Cavill). He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him," she added.

The six-time Oscar nominee also weighed in on her return as Lois. "They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go," Adams noted.

She previously reprised the role of Lois in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

