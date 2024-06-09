GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Among Us’ series trailer: Who’s the Imposter?

Winning The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game in 2018, the popular videogame captivated the global audience, making a television adaptation a natural progression

Updated - June 09, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the ‘Among Us’ series

A still from the ‘Among Us’ series

Inner Sloth Studios has just released the trailer for the upcoming Among Us TV series, delighting fans of the popular social deduction game that blew up during the pandemic. The trailer offers a fresh look into the animated adaptation’s quirky tone and ensemble voice cast.

Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten on ‘Fallout’ and bringing a popular video game to life

The synopsis reads: “ “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

Opening with the series’ title theme, the clip introduces us to the crew of the Skeld ship. Captain Red, voiced by Randall Park, is seen goofing off before a command alert snaps him to attention, setting the tone for the series’ playful yet tense story. Other scenes include Yellow (Debra Wilson) and Brown (Phil LaMarr) preparing a pizza, completely unaware of an Imposter lurking behind them.

‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 reveals first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The voice cast also includes the likes of Dan Stevens as the poetic Doctor Blue, Liv Hewson as the stoic Geologist Black, and Kimiko Glenn as the crystal-healing Gemologist Cyan.

Elijah Wood brings to life Green, the hapless unpaid intern, Ashley Johnson portrays Purple, the suspicious head of security, while Yvette Nicole Brown’s Orange is the head of HR. Patton Oswalt voices White, the contest winner, with Wayne Knight as the ship’s Engineer Lime.

‘Borderlands’ trailer: Cate Blanchett and crew go on an epic adventure in lavish video-game adaptation

Fans of the acclaimed game will have a good sense of what to anticipate from this animated comedy, as Among Us became one of the most popular games in 2018. Winning The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game, Among Us captivated the global audience, making a television adaptation a natural progression.

The series is yet to receive a release date.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.