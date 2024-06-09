‘Among Us’ series trailer: Who’s the Imposter?

Inner Sloth Studios has just released the trailer for the upcoming Among Us TV series, delighting fans of the popular social deduction game that blew up during the pandemic. The trailer offers a fresh look into the animated adaptation’s quirky tone and ensemble voice cast.

The synopsis reads: “ “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

Opening with the series’ title theme, the clip introduces us to the crew of the Skeld ship. Captain Red, voiced by Randall Park, is seen goofing off before a command alert snaps him to attention, setting the tone for the series’ playful yet tense story. Other scenes include Yellow (Debra Wilson) and Brown (Phil LaMarr) preparing a pizza, completely unaware of an Imposter lurking behind them.

The voice cast also includes the likes of Dan Stevens as the poetic Doctor Blue, Liv Hewson as the stoic Geologist Black, and Kimiko Glenn as the crystal-healing Gemologist Cyan.

Elijah Wood brings to life Green, the hapless unpaid intern, Ashley Johnson portrays Purple, the suspicious head of security, while Yvette Nicole Brown’s Orange is the head of HR. Patton Oswalt voices White, the contest winner, with Wayne Knight as the ship’s Engineer Lime.

Fans of the acclaimed game will have a good sense of what to anticipate from this animated comedy, as Among Us became one of the most popular games in 2018. Winning The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game, Among Us captivated the global audience, making a television adaptation a natural progression.

The series is yet to receive a release date.