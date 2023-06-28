‘Among Us’ animated series in the works at CBS Studios

June 28, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Entertainment website Variety has learnt that CBS Studios is currently in the process of creating an animated series based on the popular game “Among Us.” In a partnership with Innersloth, the independent game studio responsible for “Among Us,” CBS Eye Animation Productions will develop the series. Leading the project as creator and executive producer is Owen Dennis, who has an overall deal with CBS Studios.

The series will follow the game’s premise, where a group of individuals find themselves on a ship infiltrated by an alien shapeshifter. This imposter aims to create chaos, sabotage the vessel, and eliminate everyone on board. The storyline revolves around the challenge of identifying and exposing the “Impostor” before falling prey to its deadly intentions.

“Among Us” originally debuted in 2018 but experienced an extraordinary surge in popularity during 2020. In October of that same year, it achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the number one spot on Google Play charts in 66 countries and remained among the top 100 in nearly every country, with only two exceptions. Additionally, the game claimed the top position in iOS rankings in 55 countries. Throughout the fourth quarter of 2020, “Among Us” boasted an impressive user base of nearly 500 million monthly active players. The game’s widespread appeal extended to video streaming platforms, with over 4 billion views on YouTube and an astonishing 1.22 billion viewing sessions on Twitch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.