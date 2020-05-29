Amole Gupte live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Amole Gupte

29 May 2020 15:20 IST

Today on #LockdownWithWeekend, go beyond Disney and Pixar to explore kids’ movies by Hindi, Bengali, Iranian and Italian filmmakers

What a child should and should not view is a question that has been plaguing parents, teachers and guardians forever. What makes for kid-friendly content? Can there be a separate category called children’s cinema?

Who better to talk at length about it than writer-filmmaker-actor Amole Gupte, with films like Stanley Ka Dabba, Hawa Hawai, Sniff and Taare Zameen Par behind him? He will take us through his film recommendations for children, while we explore his own approach to working with kids and making films for them.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Amole Gupte is on Friday, May 29, at 8 pm IST on @thehinduweekend.

