Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas start shoot for Nag Ashwin’s film

Director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious new film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone went on floors on Saturday, coinciding with Guru Purnima. Amitabh Bachchan joined the cast and crew of the pan-Indian film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies at Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad.

Actor Prabhas announced on social media and stated that he was honoured to sound the clapboard for Bachchan. The untitled film has a tentative working title, Project K.

‘A new world is being created at RFC for the film,’ reads a statement from the film unit. After Mahanati (2018), the biopic of late actor Savitri, all eyes are on Nag Ashwin to see what he would do next. The new film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian projects to date.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also a part of three other pan-Indian projects — Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush.


Jul 24, 2021

