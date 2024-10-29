Amitabh Bachchan honours Chiranjeevi with ANR Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday felicitated veteran actor Chiranjeevi with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event. "I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

"Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," Amitabh said.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B. As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh, touched his feet and sought his blessings. The award instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation annually honours artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema.

