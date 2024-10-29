GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amitabh Bachchan honours Chiranjeevi with ANR Award

The award instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation annually honours artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema

Published - October 29, 2024 11:29 am IST

ANI
Amitabh Bachchan honours Chiranjeevi with ANR Award

Amitabh Bachchan honours Chiranjeevi with ANR Award | Photo Credit: Surjit E 2754@Hyderabad

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday felicitated veteran actor Chiranjeevi with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Nagarjuna: My father believed in cinema as entertainment, and Chiranjeevi’s work is an affirmation of that

Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event. "I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

"Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," Amitabh said.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B. As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh, touched his feet and sought his blessings. The award instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation annually honours artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:29 am IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.