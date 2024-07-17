ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:48 am IST

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor Suhana Khan

ANI

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan; Shah Rukh Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects. Big B confirmed that Abhishek's next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film King. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be seen playing the antagonist, Big B on X wrote, "All the best Abhishek... It is TIME!!!"

Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Fans are now eagerly excited to see the reunion of the two.

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of King on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video. If reports are to be believed, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

