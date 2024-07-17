GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor Suhana Khan

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 11:48 am IST

ANI
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan; Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan; Shah Rukh Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects. Big B confirmed that Abhishek's next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film King. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Don’t stereotype, don’t lampoon: Hindi films and SC verdict on portrayal of differently-abled

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be seen playing the antagonist, Big B on X wrote, "All the best Abhishek... It is TIME!!!"

Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Fans are now eagerly excited to see the reunion of the two.

Shah Rukh Khan to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of King on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video. If reports are to be believed, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.