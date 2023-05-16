ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma post helmet-less photos, Mumbai Police takes note

May 16, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Mumbai Police responded on Twitter to people’s complaints of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma travelling without helmet

ANI

Amitabh Bachchan with a stranger, who dropped him to his shooting spot | Photo Credit: amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Mumbai Police brooks no nonsense when it comes to penalising traffic violators- even if they are beloved actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. The two were recently seen in separate incidents without helmets while pillion riding on bikes in the city.

On Sunday, Big B dropped a picture on Instagram in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger. "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he captioned the post.

In the picture, neither Amitabh nor the rider wore helmets. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also ditched her helmet while riding a bike with one of her staff members. Several paps shared the video on their social media accounts. Twitterati reached out to Mumbai Police for taking action against the stars.

Responding to some of them, the Mumbai Police Tweeted, “We have shared this with traffic branch”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations.

