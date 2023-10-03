HamberMenu
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reunite for TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’

The duo had previously shared screen space in Hindi films like ‘Hum’, ‘Andhaa Kaanoon’ and ‘Geraftaar’

October 03, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan with Rajinikanth at the International Film Festival of India 2019

Amitabh Bachchan with Rajinikanth at the International Film Festival of India 2019 | Photo Credit: GAJENDERSINGH

One of the most expected reunions of Indian cinema is here! Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has officially joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film that’s tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

The film will mark their reunion after almost 32 years. The duo had previously shared screen space in Hindi films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar. While Bachchan was earlier supposed to make his Tamil debut alongside SJ Suryah’s Uyarndha Manithan, the film is stuck in limbo and Thalaivar 170 might very well be the veteran actor’s first Tamil film to hit theatres.

The news of his inclusion in the film comes as a part of a series of announcements by the film’s production banner Lyca Productions. In the last two days, over a set of tweets, the banner has confirmed that actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast of the film.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Thalaivar 170 will have music by Anirudh. Rajini, earlier today at the Chennai airport, stated that the new film will be an entertainer with a social message, before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram for the film’s shoot.

