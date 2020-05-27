Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’ collections, when adjusted for inflation

A stil from ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’

27 May 2020 14:10 IST

The Bollywood star said that his 1977 film made ₹7.25 crores upon release, a figure that would cross the ‘Baahubali 2’ collections if adjusted

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said his 1977 film “Amar Akbar Anthony”, which clocks 43 years, made Rs 7.25 crore when it released, a figure that crosses the collections of “Baahubali 2” if adjusted for inflation. Bachchan said the film, which also featured Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh, was a massive success at the time of its release.

“Amar Akbar Anthony is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion today... say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is, it did massive business. Did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone, or so they say. Doesn’t happen now, gone are those days,” Bachchan wrote.

SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is one of the highest grossing films in India.

Advertising

Advertising

“Amar Akbar Anthony” chronicles the story of three brothers, each raised in different religious households, who reunite after several years in a chance encounter.

The 77-year-old actor recalled when he first heard the title from Desai, he thought the director had “lost it.”

“At a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around ‘Behen’, ‘Bhabhi’ and ‘Beti’, this one was so out of place...”

Bachchan also shared a black and white picture from the set with his children in his arms.

“Shweta and Abhishek visit me on set of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ at Holiday Inn Ballroom . this pic on the beach front,” he added.