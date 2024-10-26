ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan face-off in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ song

Published - October 26, 2024 11:34 am IST

The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik and voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, while Chinni Prakash has done the choreography

ANI

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the fans for the film. On Friday, 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track from the third installment of the successful franchise was unveiled, showcasing an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit Nene and Madhuri Dixit.

‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

