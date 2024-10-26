GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan face-off in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ song

The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik and voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, while Chinni Prakash has done the choreography

Published - October 26, 2024 11:34 am IST

ANI
Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the fans for the film. On Friday, 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track from the third installment of the successful franchise was unveiled, showcasing an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit Nene and Madhuri Dixit.

‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

Published - October 26, 2024 11:34 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / music

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.