‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ teaser: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts pilot a pregnancy horror

August 23, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The twelfth season of ‘American Horror Story’, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will premiere on FX in September

The Hindu Bureau

Kim Kardashian in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

Kim Kardashian pilots a surreal antenatal nightmare in the official teaser for the 12th season of American Horror Story.

The new season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, is adapted from Danielle Valentine’s psychological horror novel Delicate Condition. It follows an actress undergoing IVF who is convinced a sinister force is out to prevent her from conceiving.

Emma Roberts stars in the lead role along with Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. Matt Czuchry, Zachary Quinto, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and others are also featured in the cast. Both Roberts and Quinto are American Horror Story veterans.

In the teaser, Kardashian appears as a pregnant woman cradling a large spider. It’s her latest television outing after the last season of The Kardashians.

American horror Story: Delicate is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX. It’s the first season of AHS adapted from a book.

Delicate is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on September 20.

