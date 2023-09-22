ADVERTISEMENT

'American Fiction' gets a new release date

September 22, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

‘American Fiction’ is based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel ‘Erasure’

ANI

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from ‘American Fiction’. | Photo Credit: Claire Folger

The release date for American Fiction has been changed. As per Variety, the makers have pushed back the film’s limited release to December 15 and will expand in theatres on December 22.

MGM announced on Wednesday that Cord Jefferson’s feature directorial debut, which was originally set for a November 3 limited opening and would expand on November 10 and 17, has now been moved to December in order to take advantage of the holiday play period.

American Fiction is based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel ‘Erasure’. It is a scathing satire on the treatment of Black stories in the publishing industry. Along with Wright, the film stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Sterling K. Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, John Ortiz, Issa Rae and Adam Brody.

