‘American Born Chinese’ fame Ben Wang to star in new ‘Karate Kid’ film

February 13, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Hollywood actor Ben Wang, who previously starred in the series American Born Chinese is going to be the new Karate Kid.

Wang landed the sought-after role after a worldwide search that saw thousands of young actors from around the globe vie for the title role in Sony's new Karate Kid movie, which unites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. Per studio insiders, Wang delivered a standout audition performance that demonstrated his deep connection to the character.

The actor, who is also fluent in Mandarin, is skilled in many forms of martial arts, including Karate, Wing Chun/Kung Fu, Gumdo, Kempo and Taekwando, as per Variety.

Chan and Macchio, who announced the casting hunt in a video in November, will return as their famed Karate Kid roles in the next installment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plot details are still under wraps on the new movie, but Macchio will once again play Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid film trilogy and the series Cobra Kai, while Chan will return to the role of Mr Han, a Kung Fu master from the 2010 remake movie starring Jaden Smith.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024. The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F--ing World. Peter Rabbit scribe Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, and Karen Rosenfelt will produce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.