GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘American Born Chinese’ fame Ben Wang to star in new ‘Karate Kid’ film

Sony’s new ‘Karate Kid’ movie unites Ralph Macchio, reprising his role from the original ‘Karate Kid’ trilogy and the series ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Jackie Chan, reprising his role from the 2010 remake

February 13, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

ANI
Ben Wang

Ben Wang | Photo Credit: @karatekidmovie/Instagram

Hollywood actor Ben Wang, who previously starred in the series American Born Chinese is going to be the new Karate Kid.

Wang landed the sought-after role after a worldwide search that saw thousands of young actors from around the globe vie for the title role in Sony's new Karate Kid movie, which unites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. Per studio insiders, Wang delivered a standout audition performance that demonstrated his deep connection to the character.

ALSO READ
Lights, camera, friction

The actor, who is also fluent in Mandarin, is skilled in many forms of martial arts, including Karate, Wing Chun/Kung Fu, Gumdo, Kempo and Taekwando, as per Variety.

Chan and Macchio, who announced the casting hunt in a video in November, will return as their famed Karate Kid roles in the next installment.

Plot details are still under wraps on the new movie, but Macchio will once again play Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid film trilogy and the series Cobra Kai, while Chan will return to the role of Mr Han, a Kung Fu master from the 2010 remake movie starring Jaden Smith.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024. The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F--ing World. Peter Rabbit scribe Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, and Karen Rosenfelt will produce.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.