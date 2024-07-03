GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambani family hosts mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples

The ceremony took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and saw the presence of nearly 800 attendees, including family members of the couples, local social workers, and community representatives

Published - July 03, 2024 01:12 pm IST

ANI
Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at the mass wedding of the underprivileged being organised as part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at the mass wedding of the underprivileged being organised as part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ambani family commenced the wedding celebrations of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant by organising a 'Samuh Vivah' (mass wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples from the Palghar area between Gujarat and Mumbai.

Big fat Indian wedding: At ₹10 lakh crore, expenses second only to food & grocery

The ceremony took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and saw the presence of nearly 800 attendees, including family members of the couples, local social workers, and community representatives. The Ambani family began the event with traditional fervour and a profound message of service to humanity. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were accompanied by their family members: son Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal.

Navi Mumbai, July 02 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the mass wedding of the underprivileged being organised as part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Navi Mumbai, July 02 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the mass wedding of the underprivileged being organised as part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ambani family graced the occasion and personally extended their best wishes to each couple, adding a personal touch to the auspicious ceremony. As a gesture of goodwill and to facilitate the start of their new journey together, each couple was bestowed with significant gifts. The brides received gold ornaments, including Mangalsutra, wedding rings, and nose rings, alongside silver ornaments such as toe rings and anklets. Each bride was also presented with a cheque amounting to Rs. 1.01 lakh as her 'streedhan,' symbolising her personal assets.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Italy pre-wedding bash: Photos with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others

Additionally, the couples were provided with essential grocery and household items sufficient for a year, along with appliances and bedding essentials. Following the wedding ceremony, attendees were treated to a grand dinner, fostering an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie among all present. Highlighting the cultural richness of the occasion, the ceremony featured the traditional Tarpa Dance performed by the Warli Tribe.

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, said, "I feel extremely happy seeing the newlywed couples here... I give my blessing to all these couples. The 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anant and Radhika begin today with today's mass wedding event."

