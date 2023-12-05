Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir live-action series taps Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunner

December 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot has joined Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir live-action series as co-showrunner. Lightfoot will helm the show alongside writer and executive producer Oren Uziel.

According to Variety, the yet-untitled series will follow an older, grizzled Spider-Man in 1930s New York. Further, the new series, set in its own universe, will have a main character who will not be Peter Parker, the report added.

In the comics, this alternate version of Spider-Man had Peter Parker turn into the titular superhero after a spider housed inside a spider-god idol bites him. Spider-Man Noir has appeared in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, voiced by Milo Ventimiglia, and in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Nicolas Cage.

Uziel has developed the new show along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. All of them also serve as executive producers

Notably, this isn’t the first series based on Sony’s Marvel characters that are in development at Amazon. A series titled Silk: Spider Society is among many other shows that are currently in development at the studio.

Lightfoot previously developed and served as the showrunner on Netflix’s The Punisher series. The Jon Bernthal-starring series ran for two seasons before Disney cancelled Marvel superhero shows on Netflix to make way for its own streaming platform.

Notably, Lightfoot recently served as showrunner on Apple TV+’s Shantaram. His credits also include his work as a producer and writer on popular shows such as Hannibal and Narcos.

