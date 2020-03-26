Amazon Prime Video new arrivals: ‘Parasite’, ‘Making the Cut’ and a selection of free kids and family content

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown in several countires across the world, Amazon Prime Video has made a selection of kids and family content available free to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers, including those in India. This gives access to shows such as Just add Magic, The Dangerous Book for Boys, Wishenpoof, If you give a Mouse a Cookie, and others.

To access the free kids and family content on Prime Video, families without Prime memberships can log in from their Amazon account, and watch the free movies and TV shows on the website or through the Prime Video app which is free to download on compatible devices as well.

This week will also mark the exclusive India digital debut of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winner Parasite on March 27. The film will be released in Korean with English subtitles, as well as with Hindu dubs on Prime Video India.

One of the other anticipated arrivals this months include unscripted Amazon Original Series Making The Cut S1 on March 27 as well. The American reality television series will be hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn, where they will test the design and business skills of 12 designers.

New Indian content on Prime Video has films like Tamil crime thriller Mafia: Chapter 1 starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar; Punjabi action film Ik Sandhu Hunda starring Gippy Grewal, Neha Sharma; mystery thriller Madha (Telugu) starring Trishna Mukherjee, Rahul Venkat, as well as Hindi film Bonus that stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Pooja Sawant, shortly after their theatrical releases. Malyalam comedy Gauthamante Radham with Neeraj Madhav in the lead will also be available.

Recommended watches:

Parasite

Ki-taek`s family of four is close, but unemployed. With a bleak future ahead of them, the son Ki-woo is recommended for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of regular income. Carrying the expectations of his family on his shoulders, Ki-woo heads to the Park family home for an interview with Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm. It is at this house that Ki-woo meets Yeon-kyo, the beautiful young lady of the house. However, behind this meeting, an unstoppable string of mishaps lies in wait.

Making the Cut (Season 1)

In this first season of Making the Cut, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn take 12 established designers around the world from New York to Paris to Tokyo, as they compete to become the next global fashion brand. Each week, winning looks will be available to buy on Amazon in the Making the Cut store, and the last designer standing will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand.

Mafia: Chapter 1 (Tamil)

Directed and written by Karthick Naren, Mafia is a story of Aryan who is a narcotics officer entitled with making the city a drug free zone. One day, people very close to Aryan get murdered one by one. He feels that this might be the work of the mastermind who is behind the entire distribution network.

Madha (Telugu)

Madha is an intriguing psychological thriller with a lot of mystery and suspense. It is a story of a proof-reader named Nisha (Trishna Mukherjee) who begins dating a cinematographer called Arjun (Venkat Rahul), unknowing of his devious plans for her.

Gauthamante Radham (Malayalam)

The Neeraj Madhav starrer, Gauthamante Radham revolves around revolves around Gauthamam and his journey of getting a driving license and, for the first time in the family, a car of his own. The film follows three stages of Gauthaman’s (Neeraj) life panning in on what a family’s first car means to them. It highlights the emotional attachment they feel for the vehicle.

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si (Punjabi)

To fight the corruption in Punjab university, senior student Sandhu announces his candidacy as Grewal for the election.

Bonus(Marathi)

Aditya runs his family business and he follows a vegan diet. His dream is to take business to another level and wants his workers to be paid well. But his grandfather opposes his decision of paying bonus to his workers and challenges him to live their life for a month.

Kids and family content highlights (Free Video On Demand)

Selfie With Bajrangi (FVOD)

The first season of Bajrangi revolves around the day to day problems of Ankush and how he overcomes those with his friend Bajrangi's help.

Inspector Chingum (FVOD)

Chingum, the Police in-charge of Shantiwood Police station has a strong South Indian accent. His misadventures leads the character to become comical yet very action oriented. Chingum dreams of a “Zero Crime City”. Chingum is accompanied by Hera, Pheri, Khabrilal, Chatur, Dosa Anna & Bozo. A vicious villian No Baal who secretly owns a Crime University but Chingum always defeats him.

Just Add Magic (FVOD)

(For children ages 6-11) Kelly Quinn and her two BFF's, Darbie and Hannah, stumble upon her grandmother's mysterious cookbook in the attic and discover some far from ordinary recipes. When the Shut'em Up Shortcake silences Kelly's pesky little brother and the Healing Hazelnut Tart heals Darbie's ankle, the girls discover they have the power of magic.

The Dangerous Book for Boys (FVOD)

The McKenna family must cope with the passing of its much-loved patriarch, Patrick. Hope appears in the form of a book called The Dangerous Book for Boys that Patrick created for his three sons. It becomes a how-to guide that inspires fantasies in his youngest son, Wyatt, enabling him to reconnect with his father and learn lessons that help him navigate real life.

If you give a Mouse a Cookie (FVOD)

In the If You Give a Mouse a Cookie series, based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond, we get to know Mouse, Pig, Moose, Dog and Cat and their favorite humans. When Mouse and friends get together, one thing always leads to another in the most unexpected ways. You just never know where things will end up, but you can be sure that IF Mouse and Friends go on an adventure together, THEN they will just have to have fun the whole time.

Wishenpoof! (FVOD)

Bianca is just like any other little girl, except for one teensy little thing. Bianca has Wish Magic, so she can make wishes come true. Whether she's at home in Wish World, at the Willow Tree with her fairy friends, or at school with her non-fairy friends, Bianca and her hilarious teddy bear sidekick Bob navigate day-to-day problems with a little help from Bianca's mom and of course, wish magic!

Sherazade The Untold Stories (FVOD)

Sherazade: The Untold Stories tells the true story of the classic Arabian Nights tales. One powerful female character, Sherazade, was the real hero of the famous stories. Without her, Aladdin, Ali Baba and Sinbad could not have had their adventures.