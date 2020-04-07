Amazon Prime Video new arrivals: ‘It: Chapter Two’, ‘Dharala Prabhu’, ‘Godzilla’ and other titles

Finished watching most of the stuff available on OTT platforms during this lockdown period, and wondering what to do? Worry not. There’s more coming your way. Amazon Prime Video is set to release some new titles across genres and languages this week.

Among the picks will be spooky entertainer IT: Chapter 2. Based on the Stephen King bestseller IT, the sequel is set 27 years after The Loser Club’s first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise. There’s also medical drama Grey’s Anatomy’s 15th season, and adventure fantasy Godzilla: King of the Monsters, coming out on April 10.

If you’re in the mood for some lighter entertainment, there’s Comedy Specials ‘All Talk and Massy Bottoms’ by award-winning comedians Celia Pacquola and Zoe Coombs Marr. Indian titles that will be released include Madha (Telugu), Sufna (Punjabi) and Dharala Prabhu (Tamil). Recommended watches:

IT: Chapter Two

Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Zoe Coombs Marr: Massy Bottoms

A silly return to very serious stand up from the MICF Most Outstanding Show winner and Edinburgh Best Show nominee.

Celia Pacquola: All Talks

Co-creator, co-writer and star of Rosehaven, Celia Pacquola proves yet again why she is a true luminary of Australian comedy.

Godzilla: The King Of Monsters

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 15)

A drama centered on the personal and prfessional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors, this season highlights the difficulties of the competitive careers they have chosen. It is set in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, located in Seattle, Washington.

Madha (Telugu)

A proofreader named Nisha begins dating a cinematographer called Arjun, without realising the devious plans for her. The film stars Trishna Mukherjee in the lead, along with Rahul Venkat, Anish Kuruvilla and Bikramjeet Kanwarpal.

Dharala Prabhu (Tamil)

A man ends up becoming the biggest sperm donor for a clinic. Little does he know that the sperm donation would affect his life post marriage. Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film is the Tamil remake of Shoojit Sircar’s 2012 Hindi blockbuster Vicky Donor, and stars Harish Kalyan, Vivek and Tanya Hope in the lead.

Sufna (Punjabi)

The story of a man who falls in love with a daily wager from another village. The orphaned girl is awaiting her father’s return and in this wait, paves a new way for the man she loves.