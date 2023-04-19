ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Prime Video launches ‘Dialogue Boost’, a new accessibility feature that makes it easier to hear dialogue

April 19, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A snapshot of the ‘Dialogue Boost’ drop-down menu | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video is rolling out a new accessibility feature called ‘Dialogue Boost’, which has initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide. ‘Dialogue Boost’ lets the user increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects.

Amazon Prime Video claims that while ‘Dialogue Boost’ was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

How Dialogue Boost works: ‘Dialogue Boost’ analyses the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the centre channel in a home theatre system.

How to find Dialogue Boost: During playback, customers can view and choose which level of ‘Dialogue Boost’ they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop-down menu. The audio tracks are labelled “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” and “English Dialogue Boost: High.” The detail page for a title will indicate whether Dialogue Boost is available.

Dialogue Boost availability: ‘Dialogue Boost’ is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to users with high-end theatre systems, specialized audio equipment, or select smart TVs.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can now access ‘Dialogue Boost’ on select Amazon Originals including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Harlem, as well as movies including  The Big SickBeautiful Boy, and  Being the Ricardos. The feature is set to become available on additional titles this year.

