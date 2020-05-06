Amazon Prime new releases: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘The Goldfinch’ and more

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the Indian digital premiere of the sequel of adventure comedy franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level on May 10. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is set three years after the adventurous ride in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The streaming platform brings yet another English-Tamil stand-up special to tickle the funny bones with comedian Praveen Kumar’s Stand-Up Special Mr. Family Man, on May 8. Adding to the funny quotient are three new Amazon Original comedy specials by notable international comedians Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You?, Tom Gleeson: Joy and Jimmy O’Yang - Good Deal starting 8th May.

Prime members can also catch The Goldfinch, an adaptation of author Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel along with kids’ special- Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans starting May 8.

Regional titles releasing this week include Girlfriend (Marathi), India Vs England (Kannada) and Rabb Da Radio (Punjabi).

Highlights on Amazon Prime this week

Jumanji: The Next Level

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Praveen Kumar - Mr. Family Man

Being a superman may be easy, being a Spiderman may be simple, but being a Family man is the most difficult thing ever. Solving a problem without any repercussions, taking responsibilities without any pressure and growing a tummy without any worry. A family man is what the world needs now. Come, lets dive into the life of one such Family man, Praveen Kumar.

Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You?

Anne Edmonds is the rock star of Australian comedy and everybody knows it. Welcome to her debut special. In just one hour, she’s going to tell you what’s wrong with you and everyone else. Hilarious, surprising and completely on point, Anne is the rock star of Australian comedy and everybody knows it. Her punchlines don’t just sting, they poison.

Tom Gleeson: Joy

Gleeson is one of the sharpest minds in Australian comedy. His shows are relentlessly hilarious and masterful. Now the world can watch the great man live on stage, in his natural habitat and in the form of his life. Experience the JOY.

Jimmy O’Yang - Good Deal

Performed live at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Washington, Jimmy O. Yang covers hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon, and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments.

The Goldfinch

An adaptation from Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘The Goldfinch’, the film revolves around a boy in New York who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

The comedic modern-day quintet takes on their 2003 counterparts when villains from each of their worlds join forces to pit the two Titan teams against each other. They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, Santa Claus and time itself in order to save the universe.

Girlfriend (Marathi)

Amey plays a studious boy who is desperate to find love and ends up with the girl of every boy’s dream. The movie explores what happens after these opposite personalities match is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and fun.

India Vs England (Kannada)

An ancient Indian diamond smuggled out of Britain becomes a hindrance in the lives of a young couple visiting sites of historical significance to the Indian independence struggle.

Rabb Da Radio (Punjabi)

A couple from vastly different economic backgrounds struggle to keep their budding romance alive amidst escalating family pressure.