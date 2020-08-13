Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘World’s Toughest Race’, ‘Ramy’ Season 2

Survival expert Bear Grylls brings his new reality adventure show to the platform, while Ramy Youssef’s award-winning comedy returns too

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings its Original Series World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, hosted by Bear Grylls and executive produced by Mark Burnett. The show tells the story of the ultimate expedition race, in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean.

Leading Team Khukuri Warriors (named after a type of machete associated with Gurkhas in India and Nepal) are 29-year-old twin sisters Nungshi and Tashi Malik who will be representing India and South Asia for the first time.

Starting August 12, stream Vin Diesel starrer, Bloodshot. Based on the Valiant Comics character with the same name, Bloodshot is a thrilling revenge drama with a wholesome dose of sci-fi tropes.

This week also marks the India premiere of second season of Ramy Youssef-starrer, award-winning comedy TV Series Ramy.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji – August 4

The series, produced by MGM Television in association with Amazon Studios, comes from an award-winning team in television including host and executive producer Bear Grylls (Man vs Wild, Running Wild), showrunner and executive producer Lisa Hennessy (Eco-Challenge, The Biggest Loser), and executive producers Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), Eric Van Wagenen (Survivor, The Amazing Race), Barry Poznick for MGM Studios, and Delbert Shoopman, Grylls’ producing partner. The ultimate team survival competition pits contestants in a series of grueling activities in a race around the globe.

Ramy Season 2 – August 14

In New Jersey, Ramy, son of Egyptian migrants, begins a spiritual journey, divided between his Muslim community, God, and his friends who see endless possibilities.

Bloodshot – August 12

Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel), a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Following his gruesome assassination, elite soldier Ray Garrison is resurrected by scientists using nanotechnology. But does his new life belong to him?