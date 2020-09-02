Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘V’, ‘The Boys’ Season 2 and more

World premieres of Malayalam film ‘CU Soon’ and Telugu action-thriller ‘V’, as well as the return of superhero show ‘The Boys’ make for a heady week

The first week of September brings the second season of Amazon Original superhero series The Boys Season 2 starting September 4. Developed by Eric Kripke on the comic-book collection of the identical title, in The Boys Season 2, Karl Urban will return as Billy Butcher. Starlight will return, along with Homelander, The Deep, and Queen Maeve. Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as The Female are also back!

Also on the platform are the world premieres of Malayalam film CU Soon on September 1 and Telugu action-thriller V on September 5.

Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the gripping Malayalam drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil along with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles.

There is also the digital premiere of Bryan Cranston and Diane Kruger’s highly acclaimed film The Infiltrator starting September 4. The film is a crime drama that tells the true story of federal agent Robert Mazur (Bryan Cranston), who went undercover in the 1980s to bring down several criminals associated with the illegal cocaine drug trade.

Highlights of the week

The Boys Season 2 - September 4

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

CU Soon (Malayalam) – September 1

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

V (Telugu) – September 5

The showdown between a celebrated cop and a serial killer who challenges the former to nab him, results in consequences laced with heavy-duty action, playful romance and dark humour. Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The gritty action-thriller stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari.

The Infiltrator – September 4

A U.S. Customs official uncovers a money laundering scheme involving Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Directed by Brad Furman and written by Ellen Brown Furman, the film stars Bryan Cranston and Diane Kruger in the lead roles alongside Benjamin Bratt, John Leguizamo, Said Taghmaoui, Joseph Gilgun and Amy Ryan in other pivotal roles.