Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3, ‘Bandish Bandits’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted its original series Bandish Bandits. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the show is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, along with veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

This week also marks the India premiere of an all-new season of the Emmy nominated series Killing Eve. Starting August 7, viewers in India can stream all seasons of the Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh-starrer, and other titles such as Bread & Circus, True Story Avec S1, as well as kids special Paddington and Jessy & Nessy S1.

Highlights on the platform this week

Bandish Bandits – August 4

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

Killing Eve – August 7

Eve is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a talented killer, who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fierce women, equally obsessed with each other, will go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse, toppling the typical spy-action thriller.

Paddington – August 7

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Bread And Circus – August 7

One man’s courage and will to break loose from the system, and the ability of one individual to bring down the kingdom.

True Story Avec Season One – August 7

Famous Youtubers meet celebrities with the aim of sharing real incredible anecdotes. YouTubers stage these true stories.

Jessy And Nessy Season One – August 7

Jessy and Nessy is a series about Jessy, an innately curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called ‘Inspectacles’. Together this unlikely duo explore life’s curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers.