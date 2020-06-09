Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ and more

This week on June 12, Amazon Prime Video debuts the quirky, hinterland tale of a landlord and his tenant, Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

Highlights this week

Gulabo Sitabo – June 12

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy depicting the day-to-day struggles of the common man. The movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Dora and The Lost City Of Gold - June 12

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery surrounding a lost city of gold.

Dhamaka (Malayalam) - June 15

A mean-minded father plots his son’s marriage to a divorced millionaire and succeeds. However, the story takes a different turn when the son has an erectile dysfunction on the first night of marriage.

Affra Tafri (Gujarati) – June 9

This is the story of a village named Vishrampur. The village leader, Trikamdas, is lying on his death bed and wants to fulfil his last wish: seeing his granddaughter’s marriage. However, the girl has no intention of getting married anytime soon. This leads to situations that make this film a complete entertainment package full of situational, slapstick, farcical and dark humor.