Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘French Biriyani’, ‘The Way Back’, ‘Just Mercy’

New arrivals: ‘French Biriyani’ and Ben Affleck in ‘The Way Back’

21 July 2020 16:17 IST

Danish Sait’s Kannada riot, a new Will Smith action fest and Ben Affleck’s story of redemption are some of the highlights coming to the platform

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the premiere of Kannada title French Biriyani on July 24. Produced by Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Pannaga Bharana, the film stars Danish Sait in the lead, alongside Rangayana Raghu, and Sal Yusuf in prominent roles.

TheAmazon Original Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist S1 comes to the platform starting July 24. The show is based on Jim Gaffigan’s travel diaries as a stand-up comedian who explores interesting places across the world.

Will Smith fans can now enjoy streaming the Ang Lee-directed film Gemini Man starting July 22. Starring Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen & Benedict Wong, the film follows a former hitman who is targeted by a younger clone of himself while on the run from the government. The film was highly praised for its stellar cast and performance from fans and critics alike.

Also stream The Way Back, a sports drama based on basketball and Just Mercy, a biographical drama created by Destin Daniel Cretton starting July 20 and July 21 respectively. Based on the true story of an activist Just Mercy revolves around a lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) who defends the wrongly condemned, while challenging prejudice against the poor.

Meanwhile, Boy (Telugu), is a school student’s story during the final days of his high school starting July 22. Lakshya Sinha and Sahiti starrer Boy is a romantic saga directed by Amar Viswaraj and produced by R. Ravi Shekar and Amar Viswaraj.

Highlights of the week

French Biriyani (Kannada) – July 24

Simon, representative of a pharmaceutical company from France and Asgar, local auto driver from Shivajinagar, share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. That twisted journey with comedy of errors changes the way they look at life. What results of this goofed up journey is the heartstring of ‘French Biriyani’. With every possible wrong ingredient added by fate, it inevitably becomes a recipe for disaster.

Gemini Man (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) – July 22

Will Smith starrer sci-fi action-packed thriller revolve around an over-the-hill hitman, who faces off against a younger clone of himself. Directed by Ang Lee, the film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen & Benedict Wong in other prominent roles.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (S1) – July 24

In The Pale Tourist, Gaffigan boldly goes where no stand-up comedian has gone before - everywhere. The two hour-long specials were filmed as part of Gaffigan’s The Pale Tourist worldwide tour, in which he traveled the world--in each country meeting people, eating the food, and learning a bit about the history. He would then transform those experiences into a stand-up set of all-new material and perform it for locals and expatriates, before heading on to another destination and doing it all over again.

The Way Back – July 20

Jack Cunningham was a High School basketball phenomenon who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption.

Just Mercy – July 21

World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.

Boy (Telugu) – July 22

A boy’s story during the final days of his high school. 15-year-old Mahi Teja (Lakshya Sinha) is studying his 10th grade. His simple world revolves around his home, school, his best friend ‘Vayu Nandan’ and his first crush Varna (Sahiti).