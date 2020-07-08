Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ and ‘Honey Boy’

New arrivals: ‘Honey Boy’ and ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

08 July 2020 16:08 IST

Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut and Shia LaBeouf’s acclaimed drama are the highlights coming to the platform

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the premiere of Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The all-new psychological crime thriller sees Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, playing a doting father in search of his missing daughter. The show also sees the return of Amit Sadh in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant, and Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut too.

There is also the digital premiere of acclaimed drama Honey Boy. Written by Shia LaBeouf, the emotional drama is based on his own childhood experiences and his relationship with his father. The film stars Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe in the lead.

Also coming to the platform is supernatural-horror film Fantasy Island, directed by Jeff Wadlow. The Blumhouse version of Fantasy Island follows five people who visit the eponymous island, discovering that their dream fantasies that are brought to life start turning into horrific living nightmares. The film stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, among others in the lead.

Highlights of the week

Breathe: Into The Shadows – July 10

A 6-year-old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone! Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant continues his pursuit for justice in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. A chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games opens when Kabir is given charge of the investigation, of the murders committed by Avinash. How far will Avinash go to find his missing daughter?

Honey Boy – July 8

The plot of the story revolves around a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.

Fantasy Island – July 12

When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.