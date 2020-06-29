Amazon Prime new arrivals in July: ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’, Season 2 of ‘Hanna’, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

Aditi Rao Hydari in ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

29 June 2020 15:36 IST

Three regional film premieres, Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut and Clint Eastwood’s latest directorial come to the platform this month

The month of July on Amazon Prime Video brings with it a host of new regional content, headlined by the premiere of three regional movies.

Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum kicks off the offerings. Sujata, a mute girl (Aditi Rao Hydari) is in love with her neighbor, a Sufi priest (Dev Mohan) but her father gets her married off to a well-do-to NRI, in Dubai. Ten years have passed since, until one day, she gets a call. Her husband Rajeev (Jayasurya) decides to bring her back to the village. What follows, forms the crux of the musical romance.

Then arrive Kannada movies Law and French Biryani. The former is produced by Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini and M Govinda, and is a crime thriller, based on a lawyer (played by Ragini Chandran), who stands up for injustice against women. French Biryani, on the other hand, traces the journey of a French expat and an auto driver from Shivajinagar, and features Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Disha Madan and Pitobash in the lead roles.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, will see Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, alongside the return of Amit Sadh and south Indian actor Nithya Menen will also make her first appearance on a web-series.

In English content, the second season of Hanna returns with eight, one-hour episodes, and follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Two acclaimed Hollywood movies will also stream on the platform this month. True-life biographical drama Richard Jewell, in which Clint Eastwood pans out a stirring narrative of an ordinary man whose compassion and generosity are horribly exploited by those in power on mere suspicion, is a much-expected arrival. It is followed by legal drama Just Mercy, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, which tells the true story of African-American Walter McMillian who appeals against his murder conviction, and spotlights a much-needed victory against a corrupt system.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Full list of arrivals in July:

Indian Originals

Breathe: Into The Shadows S1 - July 10

World Premieres

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) - July 3

Law (Kannada) – July 17

French Biryani (Kannada) - July 24

International Originals

Hanna S2 - July 3

El Candidato S1- July 17

Absentia S3 - July 17

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist S1 - July 24

English Movies

Richard Jewell - July 6

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island - July 12

Just Mercy - July 21

Regional Movies

Mundina Nildana (Kannada) - July 3